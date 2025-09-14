Shanaya Kapoor drops a fun comment on Ananya Panday’s hot picture reflecting on their 25-year-old bond

Mumbai, Sep 14 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who had been sharing an umpteen number of photos and videos straight from her exotic vacation at the Maldives, is living the best phase of her life.

The actress recently shared a few pictures of herself straight from her luxurious stay. Ananya, dressed in a bodycon off-shoulder mini one-piece in the colour of orange, looked gorgeous. In the other pictures she was also seen painting a tote bag as a part of a fun activity at the Maldives’ villa.

Sharing a carousel post, Ananya wrote, "The sky looks like it was painted, and I also did some painting also really obsessed with my island girl lewwwkss."* Her best friend and actress Shanaya Kapoor dropped a comment in the post's comment section. She wrote, “Annnii irritated u so much during ur trip yay” Going by the comment shared by Shanaya, it looks like she apparently annoyed and irritated Ananya while on her trip.

Both Shanaya and Ananya share a very deep bond of friendship that goes back ever since they were little babies. Their mothers, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, are very good friends and even starred in the OTT web series “The Bollywood Wives”. Recently, during her Maldives trip, Ananya Panday shared a video of herself indulging in her favourite delicacy. She was seen shooting the video of a variety of croissants and puffs baked at a fine bakery in Maldives.

Panday also gave a glimpse of her lavish villa situated right in the sea. Talking about Ananya's professional career, the actress is all set for her upcoming films “Chand Mera Dil” starring Lakshya Lalwani and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ opposite Kartik Aaryan. Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan" opposite actor Vikrant Massey.

