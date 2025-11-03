Shanaya Kapoor shares the only birthday photos she took this year

Mumbai, Nov 3 Actress Shanaya Kapoor, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared the only photos she took on her birthday this year.

Taking to her Instagram, the star kid gave a rare glimpse into her intimate celebration via photos. Shanaya shared a series of images where she is seen sitting on a luxury mini yacht. In one of the images, she is posing with her pet dog. For the caption, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “the only birthday photos I took this year my camera roll couldn’t keep up with the fun!! thank u for all the love!.”

Speaking about her birthday plans, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter shared, “I don’t like to go OTT with my birthdays. Just a nice dinner with my loved ones is exactly how I like to spend the day. I want it to be easy and relaxed — chill vibes, good food, and me just enjoying the moment with family and friends. That’s what makes the day special for me.”

Shanaya’s father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, also shared a heartfelt post to mark his daughter’s special day. The ‘Sirf Tum’ actor posted a video montage featuring memorable photos of Shanaya through the years. Expressing his pride and affection, Sanjay wished her a happy birthday and encouraged her to always keep smiling, sending her love and happiness through his touching message. Sanjay wrote, “Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02 , We are so proud of you, Lots of love and happiness , Always keep (sic).”

On the work front, after making her debut with “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan” alongside Vikrant Massey, Shanaya is gearing up for her next project titled “Tu Yaa Main.” In film, she will be seen opposite Adarsh Gourav. The project is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and backed by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor