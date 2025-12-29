Shanaya Kapoor Shares Update on Tu Yaa Main: “We’ve Put In Blood, Sweat and Tears”

Shanaya Kapoor has finally dropped an update on the much-awaited Tu Yaa Main, her upcoming film with Adarsh Gourav. During her first-ever Instagram AMA, a fan asked the question everyone’s been waiting for: “When is Tu Yaa Main releasing?” Shanaya didn’t confirm a date, but her response made it clear the team has poured everything into the project. She wrote: “Soon!! We’ve put in a lot of love… blood… sweat… and tears! And we can’t wait to show u!”

Along with her reply, Shanaya shared candid pictures from the sets—moments with co-star Adarsh Gourav, behind-the-scenes shots, and even glimpses of her bruises from shoot days, hinting at the physical intensity of the film. The images offer a raw look into the making of Tu Yaa Main, suggesting a story that leans heavily on performance, emotion, and effort rather than gloss.

While the release date remains under wraps for now, the buzz around the film continues to build. If Shanaya’s update is anything to go by, Tu Yaa Main is gearing up to be one of her special projects yet — with the film currently planned for a Valentine’s 2026 release.