Shanaya Kapoor Teases ‘Passion Project’ with Intriguing Insta Post

After her impressive debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor seems to be stepping into a new creative chapter — and it’s as dazzling as her screen presence. In a recent Instagram post, Shanaya shared a carousel of images that’s equal parts dreamy and cryptic. From intricate jewellery sketches and close-ups of exquisite pieces to aesthetic glimpses of herself, the post feels like a soft launch of something truly personal.

She captioned it: "Life lately + Some calm, some chaos, and a little project that's really close to my heart!! Co-creating something I’ve always loved has been surreal. Can’t wait to share more soon… Sneak peeks in here if you squint!"

While she hasn’t revealed too much just yet, fans are already speculating — is Shanaya designing her own jewellery line? Collaborating on a capsule collection? Or launching a brand that blends her love for style and design?

One thing’s clear: this isn’t just another endorsement. It’s something she’s building, co-creating — and clearly cherishing. All eyes on Shanaya as she prepares to unveil what might just be her most sparkling move yet. The actor will next be seen in an untitled film with Abhay Verma, Tu Ya Main with Gaurav Adarsh and some more exciting projects that are yet to be announced.