Shanaya Kapoor Wraps Shoot for JC, Director Sujaat Saudagar, Hints at Her Character Name ‘Diana’

Shanaya Kapoor has officially completed shooting for Sujaat Saudagar’s upcoming film JC. The team marked the occasion with a celebratory cake that read “Wrap up for Diana,” offering a subtle yet telling hint about Shanaya’s character name in the film. Both the director and the actor took to social media to share the sweet moment, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and creativity that defined the project. Adding a personal touch, Sujaat also penned a heartfelt note for Shanaya on the cake display, writing, “Will miss you Dee, keep shining,” highlighting the bond the two built during the shoot.

Adding to the buzz is Shanaya’s fresh on-screen pairing with Munjya actor Abhay Verma. The two share an effortless chemistry that has already begun to spark chatter online. With their vibrant energy and compelling presence, the duo is expected to bring a refreshing dynamic to the screen. Fans are eagerly awaiting how their bond unfolds in this Sujaat Saudagar directorial, known for his knack for gritty yet emotional storytelling.

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Shanaya Kapoor. Other than JC she’ll next be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (July 11), followed by Tu Yaa Main in February 2026. She’s also set to join the popular Student of the Year series, steadily carving her own space with a blend of experimental and commercial roles.