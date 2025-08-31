Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Gears Up for OTT Release

Shanaya Kapoor has officially taken her first step into Bollywood with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and all eyes have been on the young star. Released in theatres on July 11, the film marked her debut opposite seasoned actor Vikrant Massey and introduced her as a stage artist in a tender love story.

For Shanaya, the film was more than just a launch — it was her first chance to prove herself on the big screen. And she did. From the moment the film hit theatres, her performance caught attention. While the film itself received mixed reviews, Shanaya’s portrayal stood out — fresh, nuanced, and full of promise. Critics noted how naturally she embodied her character, while audiences connected with her screen presence and heartfelt chemistry with Vikrant Massey. For a debutante, she managed to strike a rare balance between vulnerability and strength, quietly reminding everyone that she’s here to carve her own path.

Now, Shanaya’s performance is set to reach an even wider audience as Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan makes its digital premiere on ZEE5 from September 5. For those who may have missed it in theatres, the OTT release offers a chance to witness her first steps on screen in a film directed by Santosh Singh and inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, which beautifully explores how two people connect beyond appearances, relying on voice, touch, and emotion rather than sight.

And her next steps are already in motion. Shanaya will be seen in a romantic thriller titled Tu Yaa Main opposite Adarsh Gourav, slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 premiere. She’s also starring in a yet-untitled romantic drama directed by Shujaat Saudagar, opposite Abhay Verma, a breezy love story filmed against the lush backdrops of Goa. Adding to the excitement, she will be stepping into the cult Student of the Year franchise with the upcoming series directed by Reema Maya.