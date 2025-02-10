Shania Twain recalls her 2003 Super Bowl halftime performance

Washington [US], February 10 : Singer-songwriter Shania Twain recalled her performance during the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show in 2003.

"That was a really exciting moment," recalled Twain, adding, "I think I was quite numb. I can remember feeling a little like I was in a tunnel or something. It was such an overwhelming and chaotic environment around me, " reported People.

Sharing that "the whole stage had to be put out there in a matter of minutes," the star continued, "Everybody had to be transported out there in this big convoy the band, technicians, instruments, everything in a very short period, so we had to rehearse the timing of it more than we rehearsed the music because it's live TV time. It's got to be exactly on cue and everything's got to be on time, according to People.

During the halftime set, Twain was joined at the San Diego Stadium (then the Qualcomm Stadium) in the California city by No Doubt (rock band) and Sting (musician), as per the outlet.

Twain started the performance with her iconic song "Man! I Feel like a Woman!" before she performed her then-new song "Up!"

No Doubt then performed their hit 'Just a Girl'.Twain added that the performance, overall, "went by really fast, and I don't think I absorbed it in the moment."

She said that she "gets a lot of pleasure" when she thinks about the show, adding, "I was part of a much bigger thing than a Shania performance. It was massive."

This year, Twain stars in a new commercial for Coffee Mate, in which she plays a singing version of a tongue to promote the brand's cold foam creamers. Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, with SZA as a special guest, as per the outlet.

Super Bowl LIX where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, reported People.

