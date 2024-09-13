Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to add musical touch to IIFA 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Get ready for a musical evening as the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are set to enthrall the audience with their performance at IIFA Rocks 2024.

Celebrating their monumental 30-year journey in Indian cinema, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa and this iconic trio will deliver a night brimming with electrifying performances, soul-stirring melodies, and unforgettable moments.

The IIFA Awards 2024, set to be held from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, promises a weekend filled with glitz and glamour.

This year's hosts include the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal.

The awards night will feature performances by Bollywood stars such as Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Additionally, the "IIFA Rocks" segment on September 29 will be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, featuring performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Honey Singh.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy expressed their collective excitement, stating in a statement shared by IIFA team, "Embarking on our 30-year journey in Indian cinema, we are exhilarated to take centre stage at IIFA Rocks and celebrate a legacy of music that has resonated deeply with audiences.

"This landmark event embodies the vibrant fusion of music and cinema, creating an electrifying atmosphere that mirrors the passion and creativity that have defined our journey. IIFA Rocks is where the soul of Indian cinema and music come alive, making it the ideal stage for us to reflect on three decades of memories, growth, and the incredible support we've received."

The IIFA Festival 2024 will culminate on September 29, with SOBHA Realty IIFA Rocks, co-presented by NEXAan exclusive, invitation-only event hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales, NEXA said, "As the NEXA IIFA Awards return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September, we reaffirm our commitment to our 8-year partnership. NEXA and IIFA symbolize the pursuit of innovation, challenging the status quo to create novel and inspiring experiences. By combining global design, sophisticated style, and innovative technology, NEXA crafts premium experiences that align perfectly with IIFA's mission to build lifetime experiences and celebrate excellence in Indian cinema globally."

Commenting on the association, Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman, Sobha Group said; "The collaboration with IIFA is the perfect union of two iconic brands united by a passion for luxury, excellence, and unforgettable experiences. Just as IIFA has redefined cinematic grandeur globally, Sobha has set the benchmark in creating opulent living spaces that exemplify craftsmanship and design. As we enter our second year as Title Sponsor for IIFA Weekend, we celebrate a shared commitment to unparalleled quality and sophistication. Our brand narrative'the art of the detail'aligns seamlessly with IIFA's meticulous approach to cinematic excellence. Together, we look forward to an extraordinary journey towards the Silver Jubilee of IIFA in 2025, beginning with this year's exceptional event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi."

The 24th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to be held from September 27 to 29.

