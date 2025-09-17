Shankar Mahadevan and Prasoon Joshi dedicate a patriotic song to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 Music composer Shankar Mahadevan and lyricist Prasoon Joshi came together to dedicate a special patriotic song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The tribute highlighted their admiration for his leadership and was shared as a heartfelt gesture to mark the milestone celebration. The patriotic track titled “Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera” has been composed and sung by Shankar, with powerful lyrics penned by Prasoon. The music arrangement has been done by Souumil Shringarpure, while the recording, mixing, and mastering were handled by Ameya Mategaonkar at Lambodara Studios.

Carrying the essence of patriotism and pride for the nation, the track has been launched under the banner of T-Series.

The music video opens with stirring visuals of the Indian national flag unfurling against the backdrop of majestic mountains, accompanied by the sight of a peacock dancing gracefully in nature. The lyrics beautifully capture the essence of national pride, with lines such as “Aaj kisi nai neel gagan par phir se surya sajya hai, yugo yugo baad desh ka samvidhan lehraya hai.”

The video also showcases powerful glimpses of Prime Minister Modi—holding the national flag, addressing citizens, performing aarti, and reflecting on landmark achievements. The song also highlights defining moments such as Operation Sindoor and other initiatives that showcase his contributions toward nation-building. With its stirring composition and patriotic message, “Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera” stands out as both a musical celebration and a cinematic tribute to the Prime Minister’s journey, marking his milestone birthday with grandeur and emotion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday saw a wave of heartfelt wishes pouring in from the entertainment industry. Prominent figures from Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and the television fraternity took to their social media handles to celebrate the occasion. From sharing warm birthday greetings to applauding his vision and leadership, celebrities made the day more special with their messages.

