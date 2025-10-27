Shankar Mahadevan and sons sing "Dil Dhadakne Do" title track amid icy landscapes of Iceland

Mumbai, Oct 27 Bollywood’s music maestro Shankar Mahadev recently gave his fans delightful doses of nostalgia as he revisited one of his most loved songs during his trip to Iceland.

In his recent video shared on social media, Shankar Mahadevan can be seen joined by his sons Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan as the trio sing the title track of the hit movie Dil Dhadakne Do. Dressed aptly for the icy weather, the three were seen standing against a breathtaking snowy landscape and were seen wearing matching blue insulated jumpsuits and winter-safe accessories to safeguard themselves from the freezing temperature.

The video quickly caught the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Farhan Akhtar, who was one of the lead actors in the movie, commented "Best" with two heart emoticons in the comment section of the musical post. The economic soundtrack of Dil Dhadakne Do was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Talking about the movie Dil Dhadakne Do, it was released in 2015 and was a romantic drama directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The film starred Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles. The movie was set against the backdrop of a luxury cruise to Europe, and the story revolved around a wealthy but dysfunctional family exploring the bonds of love, self-discovery and reflection of typical Indian households.

The movie, when released, had garnered positive reviews. The songs of the movie Galla Goodiyan, Girls Like To Swing, even 10 years after its release, are considered to be chartbusters. A lot of scenes from the movie are, to date, loved and go viral on social media. The movie had received umpteen number of awards at various Bollywood award events.

