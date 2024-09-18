Shankar Mahadevan bids farewell to Bappa in a joyous Ganesh visarjan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : The vibrant spirit of Ganesh Utsav reverberated throughout the nation on Tuesday as devotees gathered to bid farewell to Ganapati Bappa after ten days of joyous celebration.

Among those marking this occasion was renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan, who shared his emotional farewell to the beloved deity.

On Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Utsav, the atmosphere in Navi Mumbai was electric.

Families, friends, and relatives came together to immerse their Ganesh idols amidst the rhythmic beats of drums, melodious songs, and exuberant dancing.

The collective energy and devotion were palpable, as attendees expressed their love and gratitude for the festival.

Reflecting on the event, Mahadevan shared, "After celebrating for 10 days... we are now going for the visarjan. Look there, see how our friends, family, and relatives have all come together to bid farewell to Bappa with so much love, positivity, and energy."

He continued, "I pray that there is peace and love everywhere and that everyone remains happy," encapsulating the essence of the festivities that unite communities in love and harmony.

Ganpati Visarjan is held on the culmination of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7.

This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor