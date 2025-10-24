Shankar Mahadevan ‘cannot believe’ that creative genius Piyush Pandey is no more

Mumbai, Oct 24 Music maestro Shankar Mahadevan expressed his shock and grief over the passing of advertising legend Piyush Pandey.

He remembered him as a creative genius and a dear friend. In his post, Mahadevan highlighted their memorable collaborations and the immense impact Pandey had on the industry. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shankar shared a photo of the late advertising legend and wrote, “Devastated .. He was truly a creative genius, a very dear friend and a human being so full of humor and positive energy ! We have worked on in numerous projects and each one of them is a landmark piece of work!!! Will miss you my friend … cannot believe this.”

Many celebrities have offered their condolences on the passing of advertising legend Piyush Pandey. Paying his tribute, veteran actor Gajraj Rao remembered Piyush as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising.”

Rao praised Pandey’s unmatched understanding of Indian society, his ability to connect with both newcomers and veterans in the industry, and his irreplaceable talent and courage.

The ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ actor wrote, “Piyush Pandey sir in my eyes, was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front. Every obstacle had a break. Their grip on Indian society was amazing, especially he was the advertising guru who understood Rural India better.”

Piyush Pandey, the Padma Shri recipient and a pioneering force in Indian advertising, passed away on October 24 at the age of 70. In a statement, agency Ogilvy revealed that the legendary adman, who held the position of Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, had been battling an infection that recently worsened.

“To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way,” the agency said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor