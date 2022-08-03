Shankar Mahadevan to don the judge's hat for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs'

Mumbai, Aug 3 Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan will be seen judging talents between the age group of 5 to 14 years on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs'.

Though he has judged several seasons of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', coming as a judge on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs' is altogether a new experience for him.

He shares: "I am excited to be a part of this iconic singing reality show. While I have judged several seasons of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', this is the first time I will be judging 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs'. I am eager to nurture these young kids into stars of tomorrow."

Furthermore, he briefs about the concept of the show and how it gives platform to these kids, he asserts: "Starting from an early age will really help the kids learn, grow and make a mark in the music industry quite early on. As music composers, we are always looking out for new talent and fresh voices, and this is truly the best place to find hidden gems."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs' will be airing soon on Zee TV.

