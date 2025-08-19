Shankar Mahadevan to start chain of restaurants inspired by R. K. Narayan's fictitious town

Mumbai, Aug 19 After impressing everyone with his melodious voice and soulful compositions, Shankar Mahadevan is all set to treat our taste buds with his unique recipes.

The singer and composer will be starting a chain of restaurants in Mumbai, inspired by writer R. K. Narayan's fictitious town Malgudi. His restaurants will be located in various popular locations of Mumbai, such as Chembur, Borivali, and Lower Parel.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan recently paid a visit to Shankar Mahadevan’s house in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area for her YouTube channel.

They met his better half, Sangeeta Shankar Mahadevan, and sons Sidharth and Shivam.

During the visit, Shankar Mahadevan flaunted his cooking skills by making potli prawns and thecha for his guests.

He further revealed that he be opening a chain of restaurants this month (August). Shankar Mahadevan shared that all the dishes on the menu of his restaurant, Malgudi, have been curated by him.

He added that they will be opening three branches of Malgudi in Chembur, Borivali and Lower Parel.

“We will be offering Mulbagal Dosa, which has a 100-year-old recipe. I bet you will taste it for the first time," Shankar Mahadevan said.

Spilling her excitement, Farah stated that she cannot wait to visit Shankar Mahadevan's South Indian restaurants.

Not just that, Shankar Mahadevan even composed a song for Farah's cook, Dilip, with his voice. They named the song, "Pagaar Badhao".

The composer also revealed that he has recently built a full recording studio inside the home, turning an entire floor, of six-storey house into a creative hub.

The main incentive behind making the studio was to cut out the daily commutes for work.

The walls of the studio proudly display the various honours received by him over the years, including his Padma Shri and his 2024 Grammy. We could also see the multiple National Film Awards as a singer and for music directed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

