Shannon K joins father Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam for musical extravaganza on USA-Canada tour

Mumbai, Sep 20 Singer-songwriter Shannon K is set to put the stage on fire with her upcoming show for the ‘Unforgettable’ 90s USA and Canada Tour 2025, as she will join her father, the legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, and Sadhana Sargam.

Performing alongside her father, and Sadhana Sargam, she brings a fresh perspective that resonates with both long-time Bollywood fans and a younger global audience. Shannon is set to add a rare dimension to the show reviving the magic of iconic ’90s songs while reimagining them in her own style, blending her pop-driven originals with Bollywood classics sung in her unique voice.

Her upcoming shows are set to be held in California on Saturday (Pacific Standard Time) and New Jersey on September 21.

Speaking about the tour, Shannon K told IANS, “Performing alongside my father and Sadhana ji feels like living a dream, and it’s an honor to share the stage with two such icons. These are songs I grew up listening to, just like all the ’90s kids, and now I get to perform them for audiences while also bringing in my own style. I love blending my pop sound with these timeless classics, it feels like celebrating the magic of the ’90s while giving it a fresh touch for today’s generation. Every night on stage is a reminder of how music connects us across time and cultures”.

For Shannon, the tour is not just about sharing the stage with legends, but about creating a musical connection across generations.

Kumar Sanu told IANS, “Bringing the ’90s back for Bollywood music lovers with Sadhna ji has been a nostalgic journey, and performing alongside Shannon has made it one of the most memorable highlights of this tour”.

“Audiences know me for the songs of the ’90s, but now they also experience a new energy when Shannon adds her own style to these classics. As a father, I feel immense pride watching her win hearts with her voice and presence, and as a fellow artist, I truly admire the way she brings something fresh and international to our shows. Together with Sadhna ji, it feels like we are creating a concert experience that blends nostalgia with the future of music”, he added.

The tour builds on the success of its 2024 edition, which became the longest North American tour ever by an Indian singer. Despite the towering legacy of her father, Shannon has remained determined to carve out her own authentic space as an artiste, bringing fresh perspectives and heartfelt emotion through her music.

