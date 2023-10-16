Shantanu Maheshwari grabs everyone's attention as he walks ramp in style at LFW 2023

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari walked the runway in a suave grey and white ensemble for Park Avenue on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Shantanu wore a white shirt with a printed grey suit. He drew everyone's attention as he strolled down the runway in elegance. Park Avenue displayed its 'City Casuals' theme, which features casual ensembles that integrate form and function.

Sharing details of his outfit, Shantanu told ANI, "I am feeling good because I am wearing something different as I generally don't wear such outfits. I don't get a chance to wear such kind of clothes. I feel fit. Nowadays we are not very formal. So I am happy that we are getting into that casual/formal zone."

Sharing his story of getting into acting to dancing he said, "I started acting where dancing was required that is in 'Dil Dosti Dance.' I was introduced to the industry as an actor as well. So that is something that I have been following."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shantanu made his acting debut in the show 'Dil Dosti Dance.'

Later he won the 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' reality show in 2017. He was also a finalist on shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9' and 'Nach Baliye 9.'

He made his Bollywood debut in 2022, partnering with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. He was last seen in a web show, titled 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' along with Tanya Maniktala.

