Shantanu Maheshwari shares his experience of being part of second season of 'Campus Beats'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays Ishaan in the web show 'Campus Beats', shared his thoughts about the second season.

While talking about his experience shooting for the second season, Shantanu said, "I had an amazing time shooting the second season of Campus Beats. People are often sceptical about the second season's release, but I believe the creators were clear in their heads about what they wanted and how they wanted to approach the second season."

"The script was fantastic. I loved how we dove deep into personal equations in the second season, showing characters getting involved in their decision-making and ability and then doubting those abilities as well as the personal equation under scrutiny. That is something I love about season two, the way in the first season we have established everyone and their relationship and how we dive deep into their relationships in season two. At the same time, not stopping the overall arc of the story. So yeah, I loved it. I can also say that the audience enjoyed it, which is why season three is being requested," he added.

The show, directed by Palki Malhotra, stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnaan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles. 'Campus Beats' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

