Shantanu & Nikhil Clinch 'Most Stylish Designers (Male)' Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Shantanu and Nikhil, the dynamic duo behind the renowned Indian couture brand, Shantanu & Nikhil, have clinched the prestigious "Most Stylish Designers (Male)" award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. This glitzy event unfolded at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, drawing a star-studded crowd from various domains.

Back in the year 2000, the Mehra brothers, Shantanu and Nikhil, embarked on their journey in the world of fashion, introducing the iconic label. Their creations exude a youthful vibe, blending vibrant hues and graceful silhouettes for those seeking a fashionable edge. The brand caters to a diverse range of tastes, appealing to both the lively and sophisticated crowd.

Notably, Shantanu and Nikhil have carved a niche for themselves in the haute couture scene, offering a striking fusion of traditional and contemporary styles with their power dressing line. This collection caters to the urban populace, striking a balance between heritage and modernity, for both men and women.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, once again, served as a distinguished platform honouring outstanding achievements. The latest edition proved to be an unforgettable affair, as luminaries from various fields came together to celebrate excellence.