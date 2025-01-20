Shantiniketan Wins Golden Kailas Award at 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival 2024

The 10th edition of the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) concluded with great excitement and enthusiasm. The closing ceremony was attended by several eminent personalities, including Farah Khan, who engaged with the audience during the event.

Among the other distinguished guests were Oscar-winning sound designer Rasool Pookutty, Dhananjay Sawalkar (Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation), Ashutosh Gowariker (renowned director and honorary chairperson of AIFF), Ankushrao Kadam (Chancellor of MGM University), Nandkishor Kagliwal (Chairperson of the Festival Organizing Committee), Dr. Vilas Sapkal (Vice-Chancellor of MGM University), Sunil Sukthankar (Festival Director), Chandrakant Kulkarni (Artistic Director), Nilesh Raut (Convener), and Kamal Soni (Centre Director of Prozone).

Farah Khan expressed her joy in being a part of the festival, saying, "I’m thrilled to join this festival. It’s organized with unmatched passion, and it provides a valuable platform for local artists. When I heard about it, I immediately agreed to participate."

Ashutosh Gowariker, the festival's honorary chairperson, praised the audience for their enthusiasm and noted, "Marathwada is home to many talented artists. This is the first festival I’ve attended where I couldn’t watch a single film because the schedule was packed with so many activities. However, I attended all the masterclasses and discussions, which gave me an opportunity to learn a lot."

Oscar-winning sound designer Rasool Pookutty appreciated the festival’s significance, saying, "It’s wonderful to see a film festival organized in a region like Marathwada. The audience here has been crucial to the success of this event with their immense love for cinema."

Festival Director Sunil Sukthankar reflected on the success of the event, stating, "The five days of the festival passed by in a flash. It was a pleasure working with the audience, jury, and directors. I’m grateful to everyone who contributed to making this festival such a grand success."

Chandrakant Kulkarni, the Artistic Director, highlighted the festival’s diverse participation, saying, "Audiences from 30 cities, from Nanded to New York, attended this festival. We showcased films from 24 countries, drawing viewers aged 18 to 85. What sets this festival apart is the active involvement of directors who are also organizers, using their filmmaking insights to enhance the festival."

Dhananjay Sawalkar, the Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation, shared his admiration for the festival’s growth, saying, "Having attended festivals in Pune and Mumbai, I can confidently say that the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival is just as captivating and significant. The local audience’s enthusiasm is incredible, and the state government will continue to support such initiatives."

Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University, spoke about the festival’s cultural impact: "The Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival, inspired by the motto 'This world is a home,' has connected Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to global cultural movements for the past nine years. This year, I had the privilege of witnessing legendary filmmaker Sai Paranjpye receive the festival’s honor at the age of 87. Her enthusiasm embodies the essence of cinema—not just entertainment, but a source of vitality and inspiration. I believe one of the films presented here will eventually make it to the Oscars."

A newsletter created by MGM University’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication students, titled MGM Inspire, was also unveiled at the ceremony by the dignitaries.

The final day of the festival began with the screening of "Otta," a film by Oscar-winning sound designer Rasool Pookutty, followed by a documentary on Kumar Gandharva, "Phool Ka Chand." The day continued with a masterclass by Farah Khan, a multifaceted personality in the entertainment industry. The festival concluded with the screening of "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" by director Mohammad Rasoulof.

The closing program was moderated by director Jayaprad Desai and Priyanka Shah, with Prof. Shiv Kadam delivering the vote of thanks.

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival 2024: Award Winners

Golden Kailas Award (Best Indian Film)

Film: Shantiniketan

Director: Deepankar Prakash

Award: ₹1,00,000, Golden Kailas Trophy, Certificate

Silver Kailas Award (Best Actor - Indian Film)

Winner: Neeraj Saidawat

Film: Shantiniketan

Director: Deepankar Prakash

Award: ₹25,000, Silver Kailas Trophy, Certificate

Silver Kailas Award (Best Actress - Indian Film)

Winner: Bhanita Das

Film: Village Rockstars 2

Director: Rima Das

Award: ₹25,000, Silver Kailas Trophy, Certificate

Silver Kailas Award (Best Script - Indian Film)

Winner: Subhadra Mahajan

Film: Second Chance

Award: ₹25,000, Silver Kailas Trophy, Certificate

Special Jury Mention (Indian Films)

Film: Village Rockstars 2

Director: Rima Das

Special Jury Mention (Actress)

Winner: Nanda Yadav

Film: Shantiniketan

Director: Deepankar Prakash

Best Short Film (Marathwada Competition)

Film: Thokala

Director: Vaibhav Nirgut

Award: ₹25,000, Silver Kailas Trophy, Certificate

MGM Short Film Competition (Best Short Film)

Film: Janiv

Director: Swapnil Sarode

Award: ₹25,000, Silver Kailas Trophy, Certificate

FIPRESCI India Award (Best Film)

Film: In the Arms of the Tree

Director: Babak Khajepasha

Audience Choice Award (Best Film)

Film: Savanna and the Mountain

Director: Paolo Carneiro