Sharad Kelkar Celebrates 6 Years of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, One of Bollywood’s Biggest Historical Epics

Sharad Kelkar is celebrating the journey of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which completes six glorious years today. The 2020 historical epic was not just about going full throttle at the box office, but was also a cultural moment. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji brought to life the valour, pride and sacrifice of an unbeatable Maratha warrior. And Sharad Kelkar’s gravity-filled portrayal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj kept the momentum going strongly alongside a towering ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol among others.

Sharad Kelkar looked back at the journey of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and celebrated the film’s six-year anniversary by sharing a poster and captioning it with a sweet note. “6 साल इस अदभुत अनुभव के @tanhajifilm जय भवानी जय शिवाजी 🚩🚩 #chatrapatishivajimaharaj #harharmahadev,” he wrote.

The actor not only stepped into the challenging role of portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he committed! The outing demanded scale, authenticity and a kind of intensity that makes the character feel real and there. And Sharad Kelkar, known for the sheer commitment he brings to his roles, proved that the character was tailor-made for him. For the actor, this six-year anniversary is a sweet reminder that the film challenged him and pushed him to add a proud chapter in his career. The film struck gold at the box office. With an approximate collection of Rs.367.65 crore worldwide, Tanhaji became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2020 as well as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sharad Kelkar is all geared up for his upcoming series, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, which will see him alongside Emraan Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandhish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz. Created by Neeraj Pandey, Taskaree will begin streaming on Netflix from January 14, 2026.