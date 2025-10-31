Sharad Kelkar on Voicing Prabhas’ Character in Baahubali: “I Wanted Every Word To Echo the Film’s Grandeur”

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) are returning to theatres in a big-screen avatar as Baahubali: The Epic, releasing on 31st October. The monumental saga, starring Prabhas as Baahubali, carried the powerful Hindi voice of Sharad Kelkar, whose baritone gave depth and gravitas to the iconic character. As the film prepares for its theatrical re-release, Sharad Kelkar reflects on the experience of lending his voice to one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated epics.

“When Baahubali first released, it created a legacy of its own. Even after nearly a decade since the first installment, the madness and magic around it continue to live on. Giving voice to Prabhas’ character was a proud chapter of my career, and I wanted every word to echo the film’s grandeur. To relive that journey once again with Baahubali: The Epic feels surreal and nostalgic almost like stepping back into Mahishmati all over again,” he shares.

Voicing Baahubali (Parts 1 and 2) marked a defining moment in Sharad Kelkar’s film career. It showcased the depth, emotion, and intensity he could bring to a large-scale spectacle. His commanding performance played a crucial role in the film’s Hindi success, adding a powerful layer that contributed to Baahubali’s record-breaking box office run and cementing his reputation as one of the most compelling voice performers in Indian cinema.

Baahubali: The Epic is a re-cut, 3-hour-45-minute version of the original films, reimagined for a grand theatrical experience. The film, which has already created waves globally, reunites Baahubali fans for a spectacular return to Mahishmati. With an overhaul in sound and visuals, the new edition promises a heightened cinematic experience presented in IMAX, Dolby, DBOX, PCX, 4DX, ICE Immersive, and Epic formats.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film invites audiences to relive the magic on the biggest screens with Sharad Kelkar’s resonant voice once again breathing life into Baahubali’s timeless legacy.