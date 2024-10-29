Sharad Kelkar shares how his perception towards Ravan changed as an actor

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is known as the “Voice of Baahubali” in Hindi, is back to voicing Lankesh in the animated streaming series ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 5. The actor has shared that witnessing the character of Raavan as an audience and voicing the characters are two completely different things for him.

Sharad’s performance adds depth to Ravan, presenting a fascinating examination of ambition and fate. The new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ offers a layered perspective on mythological heroes and villains. Hanuman’s powerful Panchmukhi avatar embodies bravery and insight, while Sharad Kelkar's nuanced portrayal of Ravan explores the character's inner strength and conflict.

Talking about voicing the character of Raavan, Sharad Kelkar said, “You know, whatever I saw in my childhood, whether it was in Ravan's portrayal or in Ramlila, there's a certain way we have always viewed Ravan because we were just the audience. As an actor, I need to understand the full arc of Ravan—both before and after. So yes, what I saw growing up and what we are now depicting are quite different, with many interesting and creative elements added by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan, and the whole creative team of Disney Go Salsa”.

“It's a combined effort from all of us, and I'm happy that the audience, especially the younger ones, are enjoying it. I receive so many messages from kids, and their parents often tell me, ‘My son is a huge fan’ or ‘My daughter loves The Legend of Hanuman’. That makes us happy and gives us a sense of accomplishment”, he added.

Produced by Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 5 is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

