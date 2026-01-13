Sharad Kelkar speaks up on sense of power that comes with uniform

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’, has shared his opinion on the sense of responsibility that comes with a uniform.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and said that power may corrupt a person, and it’s important to have checks and balances to keep the corruption due to power at bay.

He told IANS, “It's a very interesting side of any uniform because sometimes power can take you on a different tangent altogether. So, you need to be very thoughtful and sensible. That's why there’s the training part of it”.

He further mentioned, “They always keep in mind about what are your duties, what you have to do. What you stand for, our country's priority and all because power can corrupt anyone. But, with this show I think everybody will agree with me, that the fear you get when you see a custom officer, you have to get out of it, and there must be respect for them after the show”.

Meanwhile, the series spans key smuggling corridors across Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan and Bangkok, Taskaree opens up the complex machinery of the international smuggling world- a web built on coded routes, false manifests, and calculated misdirection. At its centre is a specialised customs task force at one of the busiest airports in the country, Mumbai International Airport, led by an uncompromisingly honest team of officers, Arjun Meena (played by Emraan Hashmi), Mitali Kamath (played by Amruta Khanvilkar), Ravinder Gujjar (played by Nandish Singh Sandhu), and Prakash Kumar (played by Anurag Sinha).

These officers rely on instinct as much as intelligence, knowing one missed detail can undo weeks of surveillance.

‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ is set to stream on Netflix on January 14, 2026.

