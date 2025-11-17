Sharad Kelkar Thanks Fans for Creating Fan Edits; Requests Them to Avoid Heavy AI Usage

Actor Sharad Kelkar recently engaged with his fans by going live on social media. Celebrated for his strong screen presence, heavy voice and thoughtful choices of projects, the actor often comes across dedicated fan edits on social media, be it from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ram-Leela, Chatrapathi or others. During the recently held live session, he took a moment to appreciate their edits, thanking them for their efforts.

Along with the praise, the actor also politely requested them not to use excessive AI as he’s not a very big fan of its overuse. "I believe in human brain, toh mujhe AI ka use pasand nahi aata hai. Mai koshish karunga ki aapko aur zyada pictures aur videos mile from sets. Kahi naa kahi, AI mein human touch nahi hota hai," he said. He shared that he will even put forth a petition to introduce a law based on it. With this request, he highlighted that he’s a bigger fan of the personal touch brought by his fans, with efforts, emotions and authenticity behind each edit.

Sharad Kelkar’s message was warm, thoughtful and totally in sync with his raw personality. And his fans took all of it in a positive stride! When your favourite actor appreciates the efforts behind your creativity, it’s already a win!