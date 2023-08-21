Sharad Malhotra opens up about his look in upcoming song ‘Naughty Balma’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Actor Sharad Malhotra talked about his look in the upcoming song ‘Naughty Balma’ and how it is going to be different from the previous one.

He shared his excitement about his vibrant look with funky trench coats, stylish sunglasses, and accessories that according to him perfectly match the music and feel of the track.

"I have experimented a lot with my costumes and accessories and this song is going to be one of the most electrifying and vibrant frames that you will see. I haven't seen this kind of music in a long time and the entire credit goes to the makers and the label," Sharad Malhotra said.

The actor is known for television shows such as 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', 'Naagin 5', ‘Muskaan’, and 'Vidrohi'. He also worked in several music videos like ‘Paas Baitho Na’, ‘Bepanah Ishq, ‘Dil Nisaar Hua’, ‘Baarishon’, among others.

Coming back to his upcoming track, it is sung by Arun Yadav, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, and Biswaa, composer and lyricist is Sanjeev Chaturvedi and the video director is Faisal Miya Photuwale. The song is releasing on August 21 on Krooners Music's YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor