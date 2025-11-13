'Sharam Nahi Aati?': Sunny Deol Lashes Out at Paparazzi Amid Dharmendra's Health Issues (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol burst into anger over paparazzi and media outside his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, November 13. He was expressing anger over his private life after his father Dharmendra's health deteriorated. In a video that went viral on social media can be seen coming out of the bungalow and walking towards the reporters, saying, “Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu*** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (You have parents and children at home, yet you're sending videos like a fu***ng fool. Aren't you ashamed?”

Sunny Deol lashes out at media for their insensitive reporting related to Dharam Ji's health.pic.twitter.com/OjBDJKCShN — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) November 13, 2025

With joined hands, Sunny was seen angry and frustrated over fake and insensitive reports about his father, Dharmendra's, health. The viral clip of Sunny garnered mixed reactions from social media users and netizens criticised the actor’s tone. The majority supported him, saying his anger was justified.

Many netizens said that the celebrities deserve privacy too, and constant filming outside their homes, especially during their personal or sensitive moments.

A video from their house went viral, and it was learned that Sunny was talking about this viral video in their privacy. In the viral video, veteran actor Dharmendra's room was seen in which Prakash Kaur, along with Sunny, Bobby and other family members, is standing near Dharmendra's bed.

Further in the video, Prakash broke into tears, asking Dharamendra to recover. LokmatTimes.com has taken a stand on the private clip and decided not to share and respects the privacy of the Deol family.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra is in recovery from breathlessness. On Wednesday morning, the Sholay actor was brought home after brief treatment at BreachCandy Hospital in Juhu.