Shararat trio reunites at Shruti Seth's Ganesh Chaturthi lunch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : For those who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s who grew up glued to TV, 'Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat' still holds a special place in their hearts. The magic of the beloved fantasy sitcom that ended years ago came alive again this Ganesh Chaturthi as the cast reunited for a festive celebration.

Actress Shruti Seth, who played Jiya in the show, hosted her annual Ganesh Chaturthi lunch, a tradition she has upheld since the Shararat days. Joining her were co-stars Simple Kaul and veteran actress Farida Jalal.

Simple Kaul took to her Instagram to share glimpses of the get-together, including a lighthearted video with Farida Jalal. In the clip, Simple teased, "All those who couldn't make it, it's bad, too bad. We are chilling." Farida Jalal went a step further, sparking excitement among fans by joking about a possible sequel: "And we are going to make Shararat part 2... God is listening, might just happen." She ended the video with the show's iconic magical chant "Shring Bring Sarwaling Bhoot Bhavishya Wartmaan Badling" bringing instant joy to longtime fans.

The trio looked radiant in festive outfits. Simple chose a white Kashmiri embroidered suit, Shruti wore a grey saree with a red border, and Farida Jalal stunned in a white suit with a yellow dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simple Kaul (@simplekaul)

In her post, Simple also wrote about how Shruti's Ganesh lunch has become a yearly ritual. "Each year you call us for lunch on Ganesh Chaturthi, @shru2kill. I've been coming here since the Shararat days. I look forward to the lovely lunch and meeting the same bunch of people over the years. It's actually become a ritual to start the Ganpati festival from your home," read the caption of her post.

Shararat, which aired on Star Plus from 2003 to 2006, was loosely based on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and became a cult favourite for its magical storyline and characters. Even today, fans remember its catchy mantra and the bond shared by its cast, something that continues to shine bright to this day in reunions like these.

