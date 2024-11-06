Sharda Sinha's body brought to Patna, last rites to be held tomorrow

Patna, Nov 6 The body of Bihar’s iconic folk singer, Sharda Sinha, has been brought to her residence in Rajendra Nagar, Patna, where her family, friends, and admirers were gathering to pay their last respects.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited her residence to offer condolences, reflecting the deep respect and admiration she commanded across Bihar.

BJP President JP Nadda is expected to visit her home to pay his respects to the folk singer on Wednesday evening.

Sharda Sinha's last rites will be conducted with full state honours on Thursday at 8 a.m. at Gulabi Ghat in Patna.

After the folk singer passed away on Tuesday night at Delhi AIIMS, her body was transported to Patna via an Indigo flight to allow her admirers to bid farewell.

Sharda Sinha’s passing on the first day of Chhath Puja -- a festival for which her music has become an enduring soundtrack -- has added to the grief of her fans.

Known for her songs that resonate during Chhath and other festivals, her music has woven a deep cultural connection, both in Bihar and UP, which will continue to live on.

Sharda Sinha was admitted to Delhi AIIMS on October 26 following a deterioration in her health. Though she showed signs of improvement and was moved to a private ward on November 3, her oxygen levels fell the next day, necessitating ventilator support. She passed away on the evening of November 5, leaving a legacy cherished by millions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in paying tribute to her, acknowledging the widespread impact of her music.

He noted the enduring popularity of her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs, especially those dedicated to Chhath Puja.

PM Modi highlighted that the resonance of her songs will continue to echo during this cherished festival and beyond, a testament to her role in bringing traditional folk music to the forefront of Indian culture.

Sharda Sinha’s life and music, celebrated across festivals and milestones, will be remembered as a profound contribution to India’s cultural heritage.

