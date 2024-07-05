Sharib Hashmi recalls how cast of '36 Days' bonded over Goan feasts

Mumbai, July 5 Actor Sharib Hashmi, who is all set to star in the upcoming suspense and mystery thriller '36 Days', shared his memories of how the cast formed strong bonds behind the scenes, thanks to the local Goan delicacies they enjoyed together.

Speaking about the bond of the star cast, Sharib fondly recalled, "Throughout the shoot, our cast became incredibly close, and a significant part of that was our nightly feasts. At the end of a long day of filming, we'd gather, indulge in Goan delicacies, and unwind. I'm pretty sure we gained a couple of kilos enjoying ourselves with the food, but it was worth every bite."

"But it wasn’t just about the food -- we laughed, shared stories, and created lasting memories that extended beyond our roles. This camaraderie naturally influenced our performances. Portraying Vinod, entangled in a complex relationship with his wife Lalita, demanded emotional depth," shared Sharib, who is known for his work in 'The Family Man'.

He added: "The bonds forged with my co-stars during those relaxed, joyful moments made depicting these intricate dynamics more authentic. I'm confident audiences will see and feel these genuine connections on screen."

In '36 Days', Sharib portrays Vinod Shinde, a dedicated general manager at Hotel Emerald Oceans Star Suites in Goa. Rising from humble beginnings in Sawantwadi district, Vinod works hard to provide a luxurious life for his family. His love for his wife, Lalita, is boundless, despite her extravagant demands and the manipulative influence of her brother, Bobo.

Vinod’s internal struggle with his self-worth and the moral dilemmas he faces are central to the narrative, leading to intense and emotional scenes.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, '36 Days' also features Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sushant Divgikar, Shruti Seth, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others, in pivotal roles.

Set in a seemingly perfect suburban housing estate in Goa, the series begins with the discovery of a murder, unravelling a complex web of secrets and lies.

The story rewinds to 36 days prior, exploring the events and hidden truths that led to this untimely death.

'36 Days' will premiere on Sony LIV on July 12.

