"Sharing the screen with Rani was equally inspiring": Tahir Raj Bhasin on 10 years of Mardaani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : As Mardaani marks its tenth anniversary, Tahir Raj Bhasin looked back at his debut film, saying "sharing the screen with Rani was equally inspiring".

Released a decade ago, the movie starred Rani Mukerji as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, with Bhasin playing the role of the menacing villain Karan Rastogi, also known as Walt.

Tahir recently shared his thoughts on being chosen from a pool of multiple people who auditioned for the role.

In a statement shared by his team, Tahir said, "As Mardaani clocks in ten years, I look back with great appreciation for the unforgettable journey of working on this ground-breaking film. I have immense gratitude for having the rare opportunity of debuting in a YRF film directed by the extraordinary Pradeep Sarkar and starring opposite Rani Mukerji. I distinctly remember the moment I was told that among the hundreds who auditioned for the role, after multiple rounds of auditions, I was chosen to play the anti-hero in Mardaani. I cried with happiness. The feeling didn't sink in until the day we all met for the first sit-down script reading."

Speaking on all the love that the film got, Tahir shared, "When the film had released, there was so much love and appreciation that it received." I particularly remember Aamir Khan sir's tweet for me. He has tweeted 'Who is this new guy? I liked his performance' . I was over the moon when I saw his tweet for me!"

Talking about his experience of being directed by Pradeep Sarkar in his very first film, the actor said, "Mardaani was not just a project; it was a transformative experience for me. Working with Pradeep Sarkar was an honour, he was a maverick visionary director. His guidance was instrumental in crafting a charming anti-hero who had style and edge. The distinctiveness of Mardaani lay in how the anti-hero was projected by Pradeep sir. He had an extraordinary ability to give definite directions but also allow for the space for an actor to explore authentic emotional performances. Every moment with him on set was a learning experience."

Tahir also spoke about his experience working with Rani Mukherji.

"Sharing the screen with Rani Mukerji was equally inspiring. She was a star I grew up watching. There was so much to learn from her. Rani Mukerji's presence was magnetic, and her professionalism and commitment to the role was unparalleled," he said.

Directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, Mardaani was one of his final films before his passing in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahir is set to appear next in the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix, following the success of the show's first season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor