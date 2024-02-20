Shark Tank India 3: DIY cooking kits 'Chefling' secures Rs 40 lakh deal with four sharks

Mumbai, Feb 20 'Chefling', a unique do-it-yourself (DIY) kit that includes all the ingredients needed to make a tasty global recipe, has sealed a deal of Rs 40 lakh with four sharks on the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3.

Hailing from Mumbai, the 25-year-old Rounit Gambhir, founder of Chefling, introduced this innovative concept of, aiming to streamline the preparation of exotic cuisines.

Seizing the opportunity during the lockdown, this young entrepreneur launched his product in Mumbai.

Chefling seeks to offer individuals a personalised, cutting-edge gourmet experience that is not only enjoyable and delicious but also affordable.

Rounit’s vision is rooted in the desire to simplify the process of cooking fancy dishes for enthusiasts with time constraints.

The types of DIY kits available are -- Japanese: Sushi and Mochi; Mexican: Enchilada and Taco; and Italian: Lasagna.

Talking about his brand, Rounit said: “The company was started in August 2020, and we have sold more than 5,000 kits pan India till date. The kits are available on our own website.”

“The Indian DIY meal kit market size by the year 2025 will reach around Rs 8,000 crore, and we want the global cuisines to reach every household in India, and Indian cuisines to reach worldwide, so that their experience is economical, easy and sustainable,” shared Rounit.

He then made a pitch of Rs 40 lakh for 10 per cent equity.

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com said: “Sushi was very good. Thank you for feeding us.

The young pitcher further talked about his entrepreneurial journey.

Fueled by the determination to rise above his father's company losses and bankruptcy, Rounit harnessed this setback as an opportunity in a market where culinary experimentation is a universal desire.

Chefling emerged as the answer to the complexities faced by aspiring home chefs, making it a culinary haven that eliminates hassles and brings the joy of cooking straight to our homes.

The compelling pitch and unique brand captured the attention of shark Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, who took on the challenge of crafting the perfect sushi roll on ‘Shark Tank India 3’.

And with that, ‘Chefling’ secured a deal with sharks Namita Thapar, Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group), and Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), at Rs 40 lakh for 16 per cent equity.

Speaking about the experience on the show, Rounit shared: “Over the past three years, belief in connecting our unique idea with the right audience fueled our journey through highs and lows. This belief sustained us through challenges, leading to a pivotal moment when Shark Tank India expressed interest in featuring Chefling.”

‘Shark Tank India 3’ is streaming on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor