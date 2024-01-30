Shark Tank India 3: Kalakaram’s DIY art & craft hit the bull’s eye

Mumbai, Jan 30 A Delhi-based DIY art and craft brand ‘Kalakaram’ has sealed a deal of Rs 60 lakhs with three sharks on the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season three.

In a world full of meaningful products for kids, ‘Kalakaram’ stands out with an innovative and creative range of DIY kits. Recognising the sponge-like nature of kids, the brand aims to nurture their minds through exploration of their creative side.

Chaitanya Malhotra, the co-founder and CEO of Kalakaram, believes that art, in all its forms, has the power to heal and transform lives. He also comes from a family with a 50-year legacy in selling raw materials for arts and crafts.

With an aspiration to touch the lives of young minds in the most wonderful way possible, Chaitanya brings his brainchild to ‘Shark Tank India 3’.

In a memorable moment, Chaitanya kicks off the pitch by engaging all Sharks in a therapeutic Mandala painting session, with Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical Ltd, bowling everyone over with her immaculate painting skills.

The pitcher also managed to pique the interest of the entire panel with his ambitious and innovative vision for Kalakaram.

Chaitanya had an ask of Rs 50 lakhs for 2.5 per cent equity in the brand.

He closed the final deal with Namita, Anupam Mittal, CEO of the Shaadi.com, and Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart at Rs 60 Lakh at 6 percent equity.

Talking about his experience in the business reality show, Chaitanya said: “Being on Shark Tank was an absolute dream come true moment for me! Pitching to the sharks was not only thrilling but also an incredibly enlightening and rewarding experience.”

“The journey has instilled in me the confidence to showcase Kalakaram on a global stage and dream bigger than ever before,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ airs on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor