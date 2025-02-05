'Shark Tank India 4' announces 'Divyang Special’ episode with Jeet Adani

Mumbai, Feb 5 Season 4 of "Shark Tank India" has announced a “Divyang Special” episode featuring Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Titled "Gateway to Shark Tank", this is an initiative to help entrepreneurs who are either specially abled or are working towards empowering them.

Entries for the “Divyang Special” episode are open till 15th February, 2025. The shortlisted pitches will be featured during an exclusive segment of the show.

Talking about the special episode of "Shark Tank India 4", Jeet Adani, said, "There is a potential to disrupt this space. We need more passionate people to create solutions for problems faced by those who are specially abled. I am excited to partner with Shark Tank India and support entrepreneurs to help bring about this change in whatever way possible."

Jeet Adani, in addition to being the director of Adani Airport Holdings, also oversees the defence and petrochemicals businesses of the Adani Group.

Speaking about the special show, Ranjana Mangla, Head of Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV, said, "Shark Tank India has been the beacon of hope for every Indian aspiring to make a mark. We have consistently aimed to be an inclusive platform that also supports initiatives for the specially abled. It is truly heartening to see established entities like Mr. Jeet Adani - Director, Adani Airports, also supporting a common cause, thus amplifying the overall impact and reach of Shark Tank India and the causes we support."

The sharks from the latest season of "Shark Tak India" are Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and Group CEO of OYO, Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Varun Dua - Founder and CEO of ACKO, Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, and Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts.

