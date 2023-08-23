Sharman Joshi announces new project 'Ziddii Sanam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Actor Sharman Joshi on Wednesday announced his upcoming project ‘Ziddii Sanam’.

Taking to Instagram, Sharman treated fans with the announcement poster and captioned it, “Really looking forward to enact this character, the kind that I’ve never portrayed before. May God bless us.”

As the caption indicated, the actor is going to essay a never-seen-before avatar.

As soon as the actor announced his new film, his fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Director Arvind Singh Rajpoot dropped the raised hands emoji.

One of the users wrote, “Of course raju rastogi ji.”

“All the very very best,” another commented.

Directed by Arvind Singh Rajpoot. The Shoot of the film will begin in Sept-end.

Written by #AmjadAli… Produced by #ShivamAggarwal, #NishantaKumar and #ArvindSinghRajpoot.

Apart from Sharman, the cast includes Sharib Hashmi, Aarya Babbar, and Sonalika Diwajita, among others.

Meanwhile, after two decades, Sharman and Sahil Khan are all set to share screen space once again in Sam Khan’s next project.

Taking to Insta, Sharman shared the exciting reunion with his ‘Style’ co-star.

Sharman and Sahil first worked together in N. Chandra’s directorial ‘Style’ (2001) and then for it’s sequel ‘Xcuse Me’ in 2003. After almost 20 years, their new venture is all set to roll and will also mark the launch of a new heroine.

The film will be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi, the film will have four tracks that promise to top the chartbuster list and break all records.

More details about the film are still under wraps.

