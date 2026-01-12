Sharman Joshi Opens Up on His Bengali Film Debut With Bhalobashar Morshum, Admits Language Was a Challenge

Sharman Joshi is stepping into new cinematic territory with his first Bengali film, Bhalobashar Morshum. Despite not knowing the language, the actor says the experience has been both exciting and creatively fulfilling. After a long and successful journey in Hindi cinema, Sharman shared that working in a different industry brought its own set of challenges. Speaking about the process, he revealed that he relied on English and Hindi versions of the script to prepare for his role. Bengali, he admitted, was completely new to him.

To overcome the language barrier, Sharman worked closely with the chief assistant director, who would rehearse each scene with him in detail before the shoot. “Even though I didn’t speak the language, I focused on emoting correctly,” he shared, adding that precision and preparation helped him deliver his performance authentically.

The actor also revealed that a dubbing artist will be used for the film, noting that languages have never been his strongest suit. He credited his theatre training for teaching him to approach every new project with a clean slate, without carrying baggage from past performances.

Apart from films, Sharman is also returning to the stage. He is currently working on an English play set to open on January 25. The production features two stories Dear Sundari, a cross-cultural romantic comedy exploring language barriers, and Goodbye Kiss, a poignant conversation between an actor and theatre, personified as a woman.

With Bhalobashar Morshum and his theatre play, Sharman Joshi continues to explore diverse formats and languages, reaffirming his commitment to storytelling beyond comfort zones.