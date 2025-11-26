Sharman Joshi Returns to Theatre With His Hit Play Raju Raja Ram Aur Main

Sharman Joshi is all set to take audiences on a rollercoaster of laughter and a journey of self-exploration through wit and philosophical exploration with the third season of Raju Raja Ram Aur Mein. The Style actor has been entertaining audiences with theatre plays for 30 years by bringing the Gujarati version of Raju Raja Ram Aur Mein, and a successful stint of it in Hindi too. A show was recently held in Mumbai, and it witnessed a houseful theatre.

Raju Raja Ram Aur Mein has been awarded and recognized at various national theatre festivals for Best Play, Best Actor and Best Direction, and the upcoming shows only heightens the excitement surrounding what’s to unfold. While Sharman is all set to bring the 3rd season of Raju Raja Ram Aur Mein, he is also coming up with a new English play in January, 2026, details of which are highly awaited. Sharman Joshi, known for his acting prowess and impeccable comic timing, has showcased talent in numerous films.

His breakthrough came in 2006 with Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. Sharman garnered widespread recognition for his performance and made a mark in the industry with notable films like Golmaal, Life in a Metro, and Raqeeb. In 2007, Sharman earned success again with the comedy hit Dhol, and became widely popular for his roles in comedy genre. In 2009, Sharman starred in 3 Idiots (2009) and gave a memorable performance alongside actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan. The film became a global phenomenon and created milestone by becoming the first Rs 200 crore film. Following the success of 3 Idiots, Sharman appeared in several films such as Allah Ke Banday, Gang of Ghosts, Super Nani, Mera Fauji Calling, Kaashi in Search of Ganga, Babloo Bachelor, and Music School, among others. His last release was Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.