Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi enjoy 'fun play' at New York, Check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : It's always heartening to see Saba Pataudi's Instagram as she keeps on posting new family frames. Saba recently took to Instagram to post some heart-melting photos with her mother Sharmila Tagore in the city of New York.

Saba and Sharmila enjoyed quality time watching a 'fun play' at Broadway Theatre District, NYC. Saba posted a few cityscapes, and selfies. In one frame, Saba and Sharmila were captured in a carriage. Saba wore a white blazer over her white dress while Sharmila wore a shawl over a black shirt and pants.

"New York ! New York! Bring it on! Saw a fun play n decided to travel in style!;) Loved it!#ma #motherdaughter #loveyou #bonds#alwaysandforever", Saba wrote in the caption section.

Saba's post were loved by fans and followers. One wrote, "Wow! You look more pretty than your mum!" Another wrote, "Super bonds!"

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession, who stays in Bhopal.

On Saba's birthday (May 1) her sister Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her on social media.

Meanwhile, Sharmila was seen on the screen after a long time. She featured in the family drama 'Gulmohar' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

