Sharmila Tagore arrives at Lilavati Hospital with daughter Soha Ali Khan to check on Saif following attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Saif Ali Khan's mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, was seen visiting Lilavati Hospital along with her daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, to check on her son's condition following the shocking attack on him at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Later, Saif's children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, also arrived to support their father during this difficult time.

A few hours ago, Kareena took to her Instagram to share a statement, revealing that the day has been "incredibly challenging" for the family. The actress also thanked everyone for their support while requesting privacy during this "difficult time."

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement shared by the 'Jab We Met' actress.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement further read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE5DLkkoCSV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The shocking incident at the 'Hum Tum' actor's residence in the early hours of Thursday has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr. Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 a.m. with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor