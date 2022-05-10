Sharmila Tagore to make her comeback into acting after 11 years

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is finally returning to movies after a long hiatus. She will be making her comeback to films after 11 years with Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella. The senior actress will be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in the film. The family drama's shoot has been completed and it will be released in the month of August 2022.

Talking about her comeback with Gulmohar, Sharmila Tagore said, "After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of Team Gulmohar - after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story/ script. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home."Gulmohar is a heartfelt family drama and it revolves around the multi-generation of the Batra family, who are ready to move out of their 34-year-old family home. The moving out triggers re-discovery of the bond that holds them together as a family, while dealing with personal secrets and insecurities.

