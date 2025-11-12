Sharon, Kelly, Jack Osbourne reflect on Ozzy's death in emotional podcast

Washington DC [US], November 12 : Months after the passing of legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, his wife, Sharon, and children, Kelly and Jack, returned with an emotional new episode of The Osbournes Podcast, their first in over a year, to honour his life and legacy.

The episode, recorded around a wooden table adorned with magazines featuring Ozzy, offered a heartfelt glimpse into how the family has been coping since his death in July at the age of 76, reported People.

Ozzy's official cause of death was a heart attack, following years of health challenges, including Parkinson's disease and other complications. Reflecting on her grief, Kelly Osbourne said tearfully, "I never realised just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much. I just never thought there'd be a day when he wouldn't be here."

Her mother, Sharon, 73, who was married to Ozzy for 43 years, gently replied, "But then how blessed are you to have had a dad like him?" She later shared that her own pain comes in "waves," admitting, "I hate going to bed at night," and revealing that she has struggled to adjust to sleeping alone, according to People.

Kelly said she had stayed with her mother for the first two months after Ozzy's death. "I slept with you so that you weren't on your own," she said. "But then I felt like you needed some space." She described mornings as the hardest part of her day, recalling that she used to spend that time with her father. "For the first three seconds, I feel normal, and then I remember everything," she said, adding that Ozzy "would hate" to see her crying, though she can't help but do so, according to People.

Kelly said her 3-year-old son, Sidney, has been a source of comfort through her grief. "I'm just so grateful that Sidney got to meet him, and that they had such a special little relationship," she said. Jack Osbourne, a father of four, echoed the sentiment, saying that parenthood has helped them both through their mourning. "It is both horrible and beautiful in the way that it forces you to unpack and examine things," he shared. "It has led to a huge amount of gratitude and love and really cherishing moments that at the time you take for granted."

The family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public response following Ozzy's passing. "The outpouring of love has been so helpful to us," Kelly said. "I haven't seen an outpouring like that since Princess Diana died. I didn't expect it." Sharon added that her late husband would have been "blown away" by the affection. "Ozzy wouldn't believe it. He never realised how much he was loved, and that was his beautyhe never took it for granted," according to People.

