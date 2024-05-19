Sharon Stone opens up on why she would really like to have her 'life back'

Los Angeles, May 19 Actress Sharon Stone said that her health negatively impacted her career, but she would love to get back to doing what she loves.

"I still don't have my acting career back. I would really like to work again as an actor so much… not just as a weak, supporting part," the actress told The Times newspaper.

Stone wants to get back to her career in acting, following a 2001 stroke.

"I'd like to really have the parts that I have earned and can do. I would really like to have my own real career back. I would really like to have my life back."

The actress said that she went through hell after the stroke, which impacted every area of her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Stone said: "Because it took seven years to really recover, and I did lose custody of my child. And I did lose my career, and I did lose $15 million -- every cent I had -- in child support and court fees… So I didn't really bounce back and have a rebirth."

"I would really like to have my life back. I didn't rebound, and it isn't some kind of wonderful story. It'd be great if it was, but it isn't. I survived," she added.

Stone shared that doctors only gave her just a per cent chance of survival.

"I pretty much knew it was serious when I came to the floor and I couldn't get up, and I kept calling for help, and I couldn't get it. I thought: 'I'm having a stroke'," she said.

The actress was going through “psychological chaos.”.

"I couldn't walk. I couldn't talk. I couldn't read. I couldn't write my own name. I was stuttering. When I reached for something, I had no depth perception. It was complete psychological chaos."

