Sharon Stone pays tribute to AIDS victims amid changing US recognition

Mumbai, Dec 2 Hollywood star Sharon Stone paid a tribute to those who have lost their lives to AIDS, reflecting on the significance of World AIDS Day. Observing that the day is no longer officially recognized as a holiday in the US for the first time since 1988, she urged people to remember the victims with “dignity, love and respect”.

Stone took to Instagram, where she shared that she is “stepping out for the British Fashion Awards tonight. Nails done, outfit ready I love this city.”

She then went on to remind about World AIDS Day, which is designated on 1 December every year since 1988 and is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease.

“I wanted to take time to remind you that WE REMEMBER, WITH DIGNITY LOVE & RESPECT. Today being world AIDS day.. a day not officially an American holiday any longer for the first time since 1988,” she added.

Stone concluded: “Over 40 million died, do with that what you guys want. I don’t care your opinions, just be kind, be good. They deserve our memory.”

Stone is known for primarily playing femmes fatales and women of mystery on film and television, she became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1990s. She has won several honours including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award.

Stone made her film debut as an extra in Stardust Memories and played her first speaking part in the horror film Deadly Blessing in 1981. She had a breakthrough with her part in Paul Verhoeven's science fiction film Total Recall, before rising to international recognition with Basic Instinct.

The actress was recently seen in Nobody 2 directed by Timo Tjahjanto. It also stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath and Christopher Lloyd reprise their roles from the first film while John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone play new characters.

