Sharon Stone reveals why it's 'very expensive to be famous'

Los Angeles, Feb 14 Actress Sharon Stone claims that being famous is a drag as she has to keep picking up $3,000 dinner tabs.

The actress told a Women's Cancer Fund event in March 2023, days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, she had lost half her money in the recent financial crisis.

It seems she is now back on her feet as she has now told InStyle about how she regularly gets left with huge dinner cheques when she is out: "You go out to dinner, and there's 15 people at the table, and who gets the cheque? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time."

She also said it's "very expensive to be famous." But she has said she is far from stingy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In her 2021 memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice', Sharon said she handed a huge chunk of her paycheque for 1995 Western 'The Quick and the Dead' to Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, so he could also feature in the movie.

She told InStyle about giving the actor the cash after seeing him in 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape', 'He was a superstar. I wanted to be in a great movie, not a stupid movie, so I got the best people to surround me that I possibly could.'

The actress has been hit by her share of hard times and said that she was snubbed by Hollywood after suffering a stroke.

The 'Basic Instinct' actress was rushed to the hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain hemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from her career for two years, which she said has led to her being out of the movies for 20 years.

