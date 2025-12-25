Sharon Stone shares reminder to channel ‘main character energy’ this holiday season

Los Angeles, Dec 25 Hollywood star Sharon Stone has sent out festive reminders to bring a touch of “main character energy” to their holiday celebrations.

The actress shared a string of images of herself from then and now and wished everyone a wonderful time with family and friends this season.

“A reminder to bring a little main character energy to your holiday. wishing you a wonderful time with your family & friends this season.”

She also offered a playful fashion tip for the occasion, suggesting her iconic look from Nobody 2 as inspiration for anyone looking to make a style statement.

The actress wrote: “If you need an inspo for your fashion tonight, might I suggest my look from nobody 2? It should keep the conversation… light. xo Sharon.”

Nobody 2 is a 2025 American action thriller film directed by Timo Tjahjan. It is a sequel to Nobody.Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath and Christopher Lloyd reprise their roles from the first film while John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone play new characters.

The film follows a workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss.

Stone is known for primarily playing femmes fatales and women of mystery on film and television, she became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1990s. She has won several honours including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award.

She made her film debut as an extra in Stardust Memories and played her first speaking part in the horror film Deadly Blessing in 1981. She had a breakthrough with her part in Paul Verhoeven's science fiction film Total Recall, before rising to international recognition with Basic Instinct.

