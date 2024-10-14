Sharvari: Been a big fan of Alia Bhatt's ever since I've watched her movies

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actress Sharvari, who is all set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming spy film “Alpha”, said that she has been a big fan of the star ever since she has watched her movies.

“That was a dream come true. Because I've been such a big fan of Alia's ever since I've watched her movies. She's incredible,” Sharvari said during the IFP Festival, one of the world’s leading festivals for all things Creativity X Culture.

The 27-year-old actress never thought she would get an opportunity to work with Alia so early in her career.

“I never thought that so early on in my career I'd get an opportunity to work with Alia and, headline a project like Alpha with her. So, for me, it is a dream come true,” she said.

The festival hosted the second day of its fourteenth season on October 13 at Mehboob Studio, Mumbai. On Day 2, Sharvari engaged in a conversation with Kopal Khanna, co-founder of Tape A Tale, during the session– "Qisse with Kopal".

The actress, who is currently riding high on the success of “Munjya”, “Vedaa,” and “Maharaj”, shared that working alongside Alia feels like an ongoing master class.

“I get to learn from her every single day and it's like a master class. I'm always observing her, always trying to learn more from her. I think, the journey has just started for us and it's going to be incredible,” said Sharvari.

Amidst her growing success, Sharvari made her runway debut for designers Pankaj and Nidhi at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week and said that it was a “dream come true” for her.

On Dussehra on Saturday, Sharvari said that she was praying for “Alpha”.

“Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami Today I’m praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil,” she wrote as the caption.

Sharvari is gearing up for her next “Alpha”, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the screens on Christmas – December 25, 2025.

The banner Yash Raj Films took to Instagram and had made the announcement along with a poster carrying the release date.

The poster was captioned: “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse”

In the film, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor