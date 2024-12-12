Sharvari: Being the youngest spy is beyond a dream come true

Mumbai, Dec 12 Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for her next “Alpha”, said that being the youngest spy is beyond a dream come true for her.

She expresses, “Honestly, I didn’t even realise this fact until recently when I was doing success interviews for Munjya’s 100 crore feat and it was pointed out to me! Being the youngest spy of YRF Spy Universe is beyond a dream come true.

She said that it is a responsibility and an extraordinary opportunity rolled into one.

“I have been a fan of these huge blockbuster films and the incredible superstars who have graced the screen as spies in this universe. To be a part of this legacy truly feels special. The YRF Spy Universe has a 100 percent hit rate and I hope Alpha extends this brilliant feat by giving people a visual experience that they can never forget!”

Sharvari said that she is incredibly grateful to Aditya Chopra for placing his trust in her.

She added: “I’m thankful to my director Shiv Rawail for feeling that I can deliver on his vision.”

“Alpha”, directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

In other news, Sharvari last month was having troubles with sleeping and hence has asked for “tips” as she is super exhausted.

Sharvari took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: “Super exhausted.. But not getting any sleep.. Tips please.”

The actress shared a string of glimpses of herself along with her “cheat meal” and her pet, a dalmatian. In one picture the actress is seen making a funny face while in a clip, she is seen getting her hair done.

In the clip, Sharvari is seen asking her hairstylist about how many dozens of pins has she put in the actress’ hair, to which the hairstylist hilariously replies only 10 to 12 and not “dozens.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Me, Miso & My diet being funny this month.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor