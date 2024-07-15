Sharvari dishes out major fitness goals amid her shoot for 'Alpha', check out pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Sharvari, who is gearing up for her next project, 'Alpha', also starring Alia Bhatt, has shared a series of pictures of her workout sessions, motivating her fans to stay fit and healthy.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Never miss a Monday..#MondayMotivation"

Sharvari, who debuted with the Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army' (2020) was recently seen in 'Munjya' and Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj.'

She received a positive response from the audience for her guest appearance in 'Maharaj'. Now, she is all set for her next film, titled 'Alpha'.

Earlier, on official Instagram, YRF dropped a title reveal video featuring Alia Bhatt's voiceover in the background.

Alia can be heard saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!"

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but with strong female characters.

YRF's spy universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathaan,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, as was 'Tiger 3.'

Sharvari will also be seen in the action-packed 'Vedaa' with John Abraham.

