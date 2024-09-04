Sharvari is back home after 'Alpha' schedule

Mumbai, Sep 4 Bollywood diva Sharvari, who was shooting for her upcoming movie 'Alpha' in Kashmir, has now returned back to her home.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sharvari, who has 2.2 million followers, shared a picture in which she gave a glimpse of her home.

The post is captioned as: "Good to be home", followed by a red heart emoji.

The first female-led film in the spy universe 'Alpha' stars Alia Bhatt. In the film, both Alia and Sharvari play super-agents, and it looks like Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the Alpha girls of the pack in the spy universe.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, and created by producer Aditya Chopra.

Meanwhile, Sharvari had worked as an assistant director in the movies 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

She made her Bollywood debut with crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', written and directed by Varun V Sharma, based on a story by producer Aditya Chopra, under the Yash Raj Films banner.

A sequel to the 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli', the film starred Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She then essayed the role of Bela in horror comedy 'Munjya', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It featured Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh. Produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, it is the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and focuses on the legend of munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.

The 27-year-old actress then appeared in the historical drama 'Maharaj', directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment. It stars Junaid Khan in his film debut with Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey.

Most recently, she played the titular character in action drama 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi.

