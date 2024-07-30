Sharvari is ‘super stoked’ to start her ‘Alpha’ journey

Mumbai, July 30 Actress Sharvari has started shooting for the upcoming film 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, and she is super stoked about it.

Sharvari took to Instagram and shared a picture, where she is seen posing with the film’s clapboard and the director, Shiv Rawail.

“It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment,” Sharvari wrote in the caption.

The actress shared her excitement about beginning work on the film.

“Super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy... Thank you, Adi sir, for your faith and @shivrawail for your belief in me! Let’s go! #VDECnyl Inivorco,” she concluded.

Sharvari, who will play a super agent alongside Alia, had previously expressed her excitement about joining the spy universe, saying she is “like a ball of energy.”

The actress joins top Bollywood actresses such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, who have previously worked in the spy universe.

“Just the fact that I’m playing a super agent in this galaxy of the greatest icons of cinema is too surreal,” said Sharvari.

'Alpha' is part of the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, joining titles like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Tiger 3', among many others in the genre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor