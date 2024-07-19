Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now

Mumbai, July 19 Actress Sharvari is not feeling the pressure as she enjoys the process of starring in the spy film ‘Alpha’ alongside Alia Bhatt and describes herself as a “ball of energy right now.”

Talking about being a part of the same universe as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, Sharvari, who will play a super agent, said: “It is hugely overwhelming to be a part of this massive Spy Universe. I’m honestly not feeling a lot of pressure because I’m truly enjoying every bit of the process of just being a part of this universe.”

“I’m like a ball of energy right now -- too excited to have this opportunity -- too excited to be working with one of the greatest superstars of our country, Alia Bhatt.”

The actress said she is looking forward to being on set, learning from Alia every day, and delivering her scenes well.

“If I let the pressure get to me, I won't have fun, and I don’t want that. To be part of a universe that has my cinematic idols is a dream come true. I look up to Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif. Just the fact that I’m playing a super agent in this galaxy of the greatest icons of cinema is too surreal,” said Sharvari.

‘Alpha’ is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. On July 5, the production banner unveiled the title of the film along with a special video, which dismissed the notion that only men can be alphas.

The film is helmed by Shiv Rawail. The spy universe also includes films such as ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Tiger 3’, among many others.

